Glenmark gains 4% after USFDA issues no observations for Indore unit

Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained 3.55 percent intraday on September 16 after a media report indicated that the company's Indore unit did not receive any observation from the US health regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected company's Indore unit last week during September 9-13 and conducted a current good manufacturing practice inspection at said unit, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting unnamed sources.

The unit has not received any observation from US health regulator, sources said.

The channel said Glenmark has no comments w.r.t inspection at Indore unit.