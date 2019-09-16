App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Glenmark gains 4% after USFDA issues no observations for Indore unit

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected company's Indore unit last week during September 9-13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained 3.55 percent intraday on September 16 after a media report indicated that the company's Indore unit did not receive any observation from the US health regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected company's Indore unit last week during September 9-13 and conducted a current good manufacturing practice inspection at said unit, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting unnamed sources.

The unit has not received any observation from US health regulator, sources said.

Close

The channel said Glenmark has no comments w.r.t inspection at Indore unit.

Glenmark does manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s research and development facilities are located at Mahape, Sinnar, Turbhe and Taloja in India and manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik, Colvale, Baddi, Nalagarh, Sikkim, Indore and Aurangabad.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 11:01 am

