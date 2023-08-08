Gland Pharma zooms 12% as brokerages see worst behind, recovery in the cards

The sequential improvement in earnings ushered optimism among brokerages and prompted many to raise their price targets for Gland Pharma.

Shares of Gland Pharma shot up over 12 percent in early trade on August 8 after brokerages forecasted a recovery in the drugmaker's base business for the quarters ahead following the release of its April-June earnings.

Gland Pharma reported a 41 percent increase in revenue for the April-June quarter, which brokerages see as an early sign of revival in its base business.

Nonetheless, high depreciation and finance costs and weak operating margins dragged the drugmaker's bottomline 15.3 percent lower on-year to Rs 194.1 crore during the quarter under review.

At 09.24 am, shares of Gland Pharma were trading at Rs 1,490 on the NSE, up 11 percent from the previous close.

Regardless of the weak bottomline, brokerages feel the 21 percent sequential recovery in the US market hints towards a point of turnaround for the drugmaker.

Foreign brokerage Bernstein also seconded the view and believes revenues in the quarter gone by grew as the drugmaker consolidated two months of sales from its recently acquired Cenexi CMO in the European Union. Likewise, Jefferies also feels the improving pricing environment

in the US, momentum in new launches and roadmap for turnaround of Cenexi CMO indicate that worst is likely over for Gland Pharma.

Moreover, Bernstein also pointed out that growth was seen in Gland Pharma's topline even after excluding contributions from Cenexi, backed by support from Europe, Rest of the World and India markets. The firm also saw some positives arising from Gland's performance in the US, namely, the rise in volumes for key products like Esmolol ( used to treat fast heartbeat and high blood pressure during medical procedures) and Caspofungin (a lipopeptide antifungal drug).

Consequently, Bernstein retained its 'outperform' call on Gland Pharma with a price target of Rs 1,742. Jefferies was even more bullish on the stock, upgrading it to a 'buy' while raising its target price for the stock by 54 percent to Rs 1,640.

Jefferies also increased its FY25-26 earnings-per-stock estimates by 5-7 percent as it pegged EPS CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 17 percent for Gland Pharma over FY23-26. Improving base business outlook, margin profile, stable pricing environment and possibilities of new business opportunities through Cenexi are reasons attributed by the brokerage for its bullish stance on the drugmaker.

A similar optimism was shown by Motilal Oswal Financial Services as the firm also raised its earnings estimates by 8.5 percent/5.0 percent for FY24/FY25 to factor in a faster revival of the lost business by adding new customers, price stability in the base portfolio, and increase in milestone income.

MOFSL not only sees the drugmaker on track to revive its base business but also to increase its offerings in newer markets like China, build a niche pipeline for regulated markets, and enhance the scope of synergy from Cenexi acquisition. The broking house has a 'buy' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,560.

Another brokerage, Kotak Institutional Equities also sees green shoots of recovery from the company's improved performance of its base business on a sequential basis. Though the firm takes notice of the persisting concerns about the long-term growth and margin outlook, it highlighted that unlike its commentary in May this year, when Gland’s management had limited visibility on client-specific challenges among other issues, the company has now alluded to having greater visibility on the demand front.

"In addition, higher confidence in the margin trajectory of the base business augurs well," KIE stated in its report. Taking confidence from the management's change in stance, KIE also upgraded the stock to 'reduce' from the earlier 'sell' along with a near 21 percent increase in its target price to Rs 1,300.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.