English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: CEO on JSW Energy results, expansion & more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gland Pharma sinks on fears of distress sale by Chinese owner

    Gland Pharma’s earnings for the September quarter have also done little to ease investors’ anxiety given that the company reported a sharp decline in net profit

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / October 31, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Gland Pharma continued to plunge on October 31, taking the overall decline to 23 percent in three sessions on fears of a likely distress sale of stake by its promoter entity Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte, dealers said.

    Fosun Pharma holds 57.86 percent in Gland Pharma, which has a strong presence in injectables export to regions like the US and Europe.

    Fosun Pharma’s ultimate beneficiary, China-based Fosun International, has come under severe financial stress with media reports suggesting that the company is unable to raise fresh capital and may have to resort to selling off its assets to raise funds.

    Fosun International was recently downgraded deeper into 'junk' rating by credit rating agencies as the storm in the Chinese real estate market swept other sectors of the economy, according to a report by the Forbes magazine.

    Gland Pharma’s earnings for the September quarter have also done little to ease investors’ anxiety, given that the company reported a sharp decline in net profit. The company’s consolidated net profit sank 20 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 241 crore in the September quarter.

    Close

    Related stories

    Revenue for the quarter saw a surprising decline of 3 percent on-year to Rs 1,044.4 crore due to lower business in India and rest of the world market.

    Brokerage firm Jefferies India downgraded the stock in light of another weak earnings performance by the company. Jefferies cut its rating to ‘hold’ and slashed price target 21 percent to Rs 2,241.

    The firesale in the stock can be quantified in the 532 percent jump in average volumes on the stock in previous three sessions, including today, as compared to the average volume in the past three months.

    At 11:05 am, shares of Gland Pharma were down 9.8 percent at Rs 1,700 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Gland Pharma
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.