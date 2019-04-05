App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Given the rate cut, we see support for govt bonds at higher yields: Lakshmi Iyer

While foreign investors continue to be net sellers in India debt, CY2019 year to date, the sentiment seems to have changed a tad for the positive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lakshmi Iyer

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6 percent from 6.25 percent earlier.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.75 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.25 percent. The MPC also decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance.

This move seems largely in line with our and market expectations. The RBI also seems concerned about the likely impact of global slowdown on domestic growth.

Lakshmi Iyer
Lakshmi Iyer
CIO (Debt) & Head – Products|Kotak Mutual Fund

In line with this, the RBI has revised the GDP growth outlook for FY20 from 7.4 percent to 7.20 percent. The CPI inflation forecast has also been lowered to 2.9-3 percent in H1:2019-20 and 3.5-3.8 percent in H2-2019-20, with risks, broadly balanced.

The bond market had already baked in such an outcome and hence the response post policy was quite tepid. Another key factor influencing market is the liquidity in the banking system.

The RBI had announced a USD 5 billion rupee dollar FX swap wherein banks would get rupee in lieu of swapping dollar with the RBI for a period of 3 years.

This we believe is a masterstroke from a liquidity injection perspective and such continued measures would certainly augur well for the fixed income markets.

Additionally, with a view to move further towards harmonisation of the effective liquidity requirements of banks with the LCR (liquidity coverage ratio), the RBI decided to permit banks to reckon an additional 2 percent of government securities within the mandatory SLR requirement.

This to an extent will help better liquidity at banks. It also could address the transmission concerns, which continue to be the centre point of debate at all times.

While bond yields, especially corporate bond yields, have been easing, the government bond yields haven’t kept pace. This is largely due to concerns emanating on the fiscal side – whether the government would really toe the line of fiscal discipline.

Given the rate cut, as the carry looks attractive, we do see some support coming in for the government bonds at higher yields.

While foreign investors continue to be net sellers in Indian debt, CY2019 year to date (~Rs 6000 crore), the sentiment seems to have changed a tad for the positive.

Going forward, general elections in India would assume significance and markets would continue to watch out for cues emanating thereof.

As such, India fixed income yields currently are offering a compelling carry to be availed of by domestic and foreign investors alike

(The author is Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are her own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Economy #Rupee

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Tho ...

Mahindra Becomes First Indian Brand to Roll Out 3 Million Tractors

Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick ...

Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too ...

Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He ...

SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Plea Seeking Stay on PM Modi's Biopic Rel ...

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic ...

TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video A ...

IPL 2019 | Is Kohli’s Style of Leadership the Spoke in RCB’s Wheel ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Poor attempt by Lalu to regain relevance, says Prashant Kishor after R ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.