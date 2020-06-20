Given rally in financials, RIL and broader markets, corrections or retracements could be short-lived

Pritesh Mehta

The action since previous Friday had clearly highlighted boundaries of the benchmark Nifty. It was struggling to sustain above hurdle zone of 10,000-10,100 zone, while failing to break below two-digit Gann number of 96(00).

A market which gets stuck within a range tends to provide contrasting & whipsaw moves quite often. However, during such times, leaders tend to show their true potential and a directional trend emerges in the benchmark index. Last two sessions of the week, saw the index breaking free of the shackles of 10,000-10,100 and resumed previous uptrend. And the architects of recent upmove have been Nifty Financials Services index & RIL.

Surprisingly, BankNifty is still hovering below its April month's peak, which clearly implies that other sectoral indices are aiding the benchmark index to inch higher, while BankNifty continues to show its relative underperformance.

Rather than focusing at the recent peak of 10,329, it is now essential to focus on overall market structure which continues to be positive as corrective moves are short-lived (as seen in last two weeks). Recovery from previous week's low of 9,544 (placed around two-digit Gann number of 96(00) underlines market strength and resilience.

Weekly ratio chart of Nifty Financials Services/Nifty50 has regained control above its five-year mean and RSI reading has also bounced back from lower levels.

Our customised point and figure (P&F) breadth indicator of Nifty Financial Services index is also trending higher after being around 30 percent mark earlier during the week.

For the week, this index was up by 5 percent. Standalone charts of Nifty Financial Services index shows a multi-column bullish breakout. As of Friday's close, our customised P&F breadth appears to have entered the overbought zone, so some cool-off is expected in near term after a massive run-up. But broader structure clearly shows potential of further upside over a higher horizon.

Meanwhile, RIL on standalone P&F chart shows a double top buy signal followed by bullish turtle breakout. Ratio line chart of RIL/Nifty shows a breakout above the peak of May 2020, implying outperformance against the Nifty.

With a) Nifty Financial Services index rallying sharply from recent corrective move (around 158 points away from its April peak), b) Continuation of participation by broader markets i.e. Nifty Midcap 100 index up by over 2 percent & Nifty Smallcap Index up by over 4 percent, and c) RIL leading from the front, leadership & other sectoral indices contributing in recent rally again; in such environments, retracements or corrections tend to be short-lived.

The author is Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.