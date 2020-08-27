172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|gillette-india-shares-climb-4-after-q4-show-5761911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gillette India shares climb 4% after Q4 show

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 45.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Gillette India climbed over 4 percent in early trade on BSE on August 27, a day after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company, on August 26, reported a 1.85 percent fall in net profit to Rs 44.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 45.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

Gillette India's total income during the June 2020 quarter declined 24.36 percent to Rs 352.74 crore, from Rs 466.39 crore a year ago.

The company attributed the fall in profit to "a one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year".

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 49 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

Shares of the company traded 2.78 percent higher at Rs 5,676.45 on BSE at 09:40 hours.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 09:55 am

tags #buzzing stock #Gillette India

