Gillette India shares climb 4% after Q4 show

Shares of Gillette India climbed over 4 percent in early trade on BSE on August 27, a day after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company, on August 26, reported a 1.85 percent fall in net profit to Rs 44.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 45.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

Gillette India's total income during the June 2020 quarter declined 24.36 percent to Rs 352.74 crore, from Rs 466.39 crore a year ago.

The company attributed the fall in profit to "a one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year".

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 49 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

Shares of the company traded 2.78 percent higher at Rs 5,676.45 on BSE at 09:40 hours.