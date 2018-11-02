App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:21 PM IST

Gillette India Q1 net marginally up at Rs 65.35 cr

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 64.34 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

PTI
Gillette India reported a marginal increase in net profit to Rs 65.35 crore for the quarter ended September.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 460.31, against Rs 409.15 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.

The firm said that both grooming and oral care businesses recorded double-digit growth ahead of their categories, driven by superior communication, market expansion and go to market initiatives.

"We generated strong results this quarter, driven by robust volume growth, category development and execution excellence. We will continue to focus on raising the bar on superiority of our products, packaging, go-to-market and communication, improving productivity and strengthening our organisation and culture," Gillette India managing director Madhusudan Gopalan said.

During the quarter, the oral care segment reported a revenue of Rs 113.15 crore, compared with Rs 99.16 crore last year, while the grooming segment posted a revenue of Rs 343.36 crore, against Rs 308.87 crore.

The company's advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 54.24 crore during the quarter, against Rs 45.85 crore last year.

Its scrip ended the day 0.12 percent lower at Rs 6,543.45 apiece on the BSE, against 1.68 percent increase in the benchmark.
