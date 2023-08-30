Gift Nifty sets record single-day turnover of $12.98 billion

Representative image

Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of the Indian equity market, reached an all-time-high single-day trading activity of 3,36,535 contracts with a turnover of $12.98 billion (around Rs 1,07,267 crore) on August 29.

Open interest stood at 3,08,254 contracts, representing a substantial $11.93 billion (equivalent to Rs 98,589 crore) in valuation.

The trajectory of trading turnover on the NSE IX has shown exponential growth since the start of full-scale operation commencement in GIFT Nifty on July 3. Gift Nifty has since been witness to a cumulative volume exceeding 2.94 million contracts, with an aggregate turnover of $113.73 billion.

About NSE IX

Set up in GIFT City on June 5, 2017, the NSE IX stands as an international multi-asset exchange recognised by the International Financial Services Centre Authority. The NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products, encompassing Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, commodity derivatives, and global stocks.

The NSE IX and GIFT Nifty has received part 30 exemption from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under Regulation 30.10, which enables US customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on the NSE IX.

