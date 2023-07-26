GIFT Nifty records all-time high single day turnover of $12 billion

Gift Nifty offers access to Gift Nifty 50, Gift Nifty Bank, Gift Nifty Financial Services and Gift Nifty IT derivative contracts on NSE IX.

GIFT Nifty derivatives on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) witnessed a record single day trading activity on July 25 of more than 3,14,900 contracts with a turnover of $12.39 billion, the bourse said in a release.

Traded contract volume and turnover value recorded a significant growth of over 838 percent and 924 percent, respectively, compared to the first day full-scale operations volume of 33,570 contracts with a turnover of $1.21 billion.

SGX Nifty was rebranded as GIFT Nifty earlier this month with trading shifted to GIFT City from Singapore.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of full-scale operation of NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect from SGX to NSE IX on July 3, the exchange said. Since the first day of full-scale operations of the Connect, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of 11,09,115 contracts with total cumulative turnover of $42.89 billion.

“These volumes demonstrate the growing participation from international investors and attractiveness of this Connect arrangement,” NSE IX said.

Gift Nifty: Key features

GIFT Nifty offers access to GIFT Nifty 50, GIFT Nifty Bank, GIFT Nifty Financial Services and GIFT Nifty IT derivative contracts on NSE IX. These contracts are accessible for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe and US trading hours. GIFT Nifty also offers a single pool of liquidity and venue to access dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives as well.

NSE IX is an International multi-assets exchange set up at GIFT City. NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, commodity derivatives and global stocks.