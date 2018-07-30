App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GIC Re shares rally 10% after a solid growth in Q1 profitability

Gross premium in Q1 increased 9.3 percent to Rs 18,791 crore compared to Rs 17,194 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run General Insurance Corporation of India started off the financial year 2018-19 on a strong note by reporting 98 percent year-on-year growth in first quarter profit.

Net profit during the quarter jumped to Rs 771.4 crore compared to Rs 390.1 crore in same period last year.

Solvency ratio for the quarter stood at 1.77x against 1.76x in Q1FY18.

At 10:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 364.85, up 9.09 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #General Insurance Corporation of India

