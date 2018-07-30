GIC Re shares rally 10% after a solid growth in Q1 profitability

State-run General Insurance Corporation of India started off the financial year 2018-19 on a strong note by reporting 98 percent year-on-year growth in first quarter profit.

Net profit during the quarter jumped to Rs 771.4 crore compared to Rs 390.1 crore in same period last year.

Gross premium in Q1 increased 9.3 percent to Rs 18,791 crore compared to Rs 17,194 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Solvency ratio for the quarter stood at 1.77x against 1.76x in Q1FY18.

At 10:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 364.85, up 9.09 percent on the BSE.