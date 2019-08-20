App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

GHMC raises Rs 100 cr via municipal bonds

The civic body on August 20 raised Rs 100 crore through BSE's electronic bidding platform and received an overwhelming response, an official press release said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on August 20 raised Rs 100 crore through an issue of municipal bonds as part its Rs 300 crore fund raising plan. The municipal body looks to raise another Rs 200 crore through the bonds in the next two months, according to a release.

The civic body on August 20 raised Rs 100 crore through BSE's electronic bidding platform and received an overwhelming response, an official press release said here. The funds would be used for the strategic road development project which would result in hassle-free travel, less travel time, lesser fuel consumption and better pollution management in the city.

GHMC had previously raised Rs 395 crore, in two tranches of Rs 200 crore and Rs 195 crore through issuance of municipal bonds in February 2018 and August 2018.

Close

"The third tranche of GHMC Municipal Bonds was opened for bidding on 20 August 2019 and has got an overwhelming response from the capital market investors.

related news

GHMC decided to retain only Rs 100 crore at a coupon rate of 10.23 per cent.

Net interest after GoI (government of India) incentive of Rs 13 crore is at around 9 per cent.

With this issuance, GHMC has also become the largest municipal bond route utiliser in the country, it said.

Mayor B Rammohan said they would place another Rs 200 crore for bidding in the next two months.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Bond News #Current Affairs #Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation #India #municipal bonds

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.