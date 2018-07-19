App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GHCL declines 4% as Q1 profit down to Rs 62 crore

Revenue was up by 1 percent to Rs 757 crore against to Rs 748 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals (GHCL) declined 4.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) profit was down 18 percent at Rs 62 crore against profit of Rs 76 crore in last year.

Revenue was up by 1 percent to Rs 757 crore against to Rs 748 crore.

At 11:15 hrs Gujarat Heavy Chemicals was quoting at Rs 245.20, down Rs 7.05, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.50 and 52-week low Rs 203.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.41 percent below its 52-week high and 20.4 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.