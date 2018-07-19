GHCL declines 4% as Q1 profit down to Rs 62 crore

Share price of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals (GHCL) declined 4.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) profit was down 18 percent at Rs 62 crore against profit of Rs 76 crore in last year.

Revenue was up by 1 percent to Rs 757 crore against to Rs 748 crore.

At 11:15 hrs Gujarat Heavy Chemicals was quoting at Rs 245.20, down Rs 7.05, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.50 and 52-week low Rs 203.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.41 percent below its 52-week high and 20.4 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil