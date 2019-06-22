Geopolitical concerns spoil party for bulls; 23 stocks lose 10-30% in a week

A volatile week for Indian markets! The Nifty50 which reclaimed 11,800 levels failed to keep the momentum going as geopolitical concerns spoiled the party for bulls.

The index closed 0.84 percent lower while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.65 percent down for the week ended June 21.

In the broader market space, the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.65 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index saw a decline of 1.96 percent in five sessions.

The bigger carnage was seen in the broader market space. Data from S&P BSE 500 index suggest that as many as 23 stocks fell 10-30 percent in just five sessions which include names like Jain Irrigations, Graphite India, Reliance Communications, SpiceJet, Dilip Buildcon, and Birla Corp., etc. among others.

The market remained volatile throughout the week amid dovish commentary from US Federal Reserve as well as European Central bank (ECB). However, trade war concerns, RBI minutes of the meeting which fuelled growth worries, rise in crude oil prices, delay in monsoon and a fall in foreign investor flows capped the upside.

“Markets ended lower after the Thursday’s surge, in continuation to the prevailing corrective phase. The news of brewing tension between the US and Iran pushed the oil prices higher, which in turn triggered fall across the global markets including ours,” Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“The statement from the RBI governor that Indian economy has been losing traction and needs a decisive monetary policy further dampened the sentiment,” he said.

Manglik further added that participants’ reaction to the lingering trade war scenario and geo-political tension is causing these ripples, and it is not going to fade away soon. Traders have no option but to prefer hedged positions and let the markets settle down.

Image 1

The Nifty50 which reclaimed 11,800 in the week gone by failed to hold on to the momentum. The index bounced after retesting 50-days moving average (DMA) which still cannot be categorized as a “Dead Cat Bounce”.

The Nifty50 index managed to consolidate and bounce off its 50-day moving average (DMA) of 11,687. The near-term oscillators are displaying mixed signals – investors are advised to stay cautious as volatility would increase as we approach new government’s full Budget in the 1st week of July.

“The current setup lacks the typical characteristics of a “Dead Cat Bounce” because, this formation is a continuation pattern and occurs after a prolonged downtrend,” Arun Kumar, market strategist – Reliance Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“Currently, the index has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily as well as weekly timeframes, hence this pattern is not in play. The index has to remain above 11,725 on a closing basis to retain its upward momentum,” he said.

Kumar further added that a crack below 11,725 on closing basis would enhance the chances for a sharp correction towards 11,400 – 11,500.