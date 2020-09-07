Geojit launches Whatsapp channel for stock trading, MF investment

While experts advise investors to ignore stock tips received on whatsapp and social media, Geojit Financial Services might be starting a new trend.

Geojit on September 7 launched its Whatsapp channel that will offer stock trading services through chatting with the dealers, investing in mutual funds, tracking funds transfer details and other essential reports.

The brokerage said all communications on its channel will be logged so that the trade confirmations through this channel have legal acceptance.

Commenting on the launch, Jones George, Chief Digital Officer at Geojit said, "The launch of the WhatsApp Channel is a key milestone in our mission to further enhance customer convenience by combining our in-depth industry knowhow with technology intervention."

The service will have safety features such as customer authenticity, traceability and self-service.

The WhatsApp channel can be accessed by sending a message to +91 99955 00044 from a registered mobile number. Investors can avail three services on WhatsApp – Chat with Dealer, Self-Service and Statement & Reports.

Through Chat with Dealer, a client can chat with a dealer associated with their branch to trade in equity and derivatives. All communications between the client and the dealer are saved in the servers, enabling the brokerage to collect trade confirmations through WhatsApp, said Geojit in a release.

The Self-service module will allow clients holding FundsGenie mutual fund investment platform account to invest in mutual funds view recommendations as well as their portfolios. As the name suggests, Statement & Reports, will allow clients to view their ledger balances, fund transfer details as well as access research data from the brokerage.

Geojit said that clients have the option to add unregistered numbers to the WhatsApp channel as well.

"WhatsApp has revolutionised the way we communicate and it is the de-facto communication app everyone has on their phones. For sure, our Whatsapp channel will unleash the gargantuan possibilities of conversational commerce and augmented customer engagement." said Jayadev M Vasantham, Vice President at Geojit Technologies.