Genus Power rises 6% on order win worth Rs 650 crore

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures added 6.3 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of order win worth Rs 650 crore.

The company received an LOI for supply of 5 million single phase prepaid meter with box on back to back arrangement for supply to EESL.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2018 against 14.22 crore in the same quarter last year.

At 13:23 hrs Genus Power Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 43.25, up Rs 1.45, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil