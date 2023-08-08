Genus Power hits 52-week high on bagging Rs 2,209.84-crore order

Genus Power Infrastructures

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures traded more than 4 percent higher to scale a 52-week high of Rs 195.75 in the early hours of August 8 after company bagged an order worth Rs 2,209.84 crore.

At 9:53am, Genus Power Infrastructures was quoting Rs 188.70, up Rs 7.10, or 3.91 percent, on the BSE.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Genus Power Infrastructures has received the letter of award (LOA) of Rs 2,209.84 crore (net of tax) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 21.77 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, on DBFOOT (Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

With this latest contract, the total order book of the company has gone past Rs 8,200 crore (net of tax), it said.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 10 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30.

Genus Power is part of the $400-million Kailash Group. It has two business divisions - metering solutions and an EPC segment - providing a complete range of services to the power sector.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

On July 4, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC said that it will acquire a 74 percent stake in Genus Power & Infrastructure's new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore).

After the deal, Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC, will hold a 74 percent stake in the platform, while the remaining 26 percent shareholding will be with Genus Power.

In July, the company had received a letter of award (LOA) of Rs 2,207.53 crore for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 27.69 lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, Feeder Meter, DT Meter level energy accounting.