App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genesys International rises 5% on signing MoU with Wipro

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wipro to jointly tap the opportunity in the autonomous car sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Genesys International Corporation added 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company signs MoU with Wipro for autonomous vehicles.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wipro to jointly tap the opportunity in the autonomous car sector.

As per the MoU, Genesys will use its core strength and the expertise to develop HD maps and content while Wipro will develop the navigational and control technology for autonomous system and smart mobility companies.

Rajendra Tamhane, Senior Vice President, Genesys said, "We are glad to partner with Wipro for developing HD mapping for autonomous driving. HD Mapping for autonomous driving is a USD 10 billion opportunity, which is here and now."

The meeting of the board of directors of Genesys is scheduled on August 14, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 14:00 hrs Genesys International Corporation was quoting at Rs 211.50, up Rs 3, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.