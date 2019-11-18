General Insurance Corporation share price falls 4% on HSBC downgrade

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India fell 4 percent intraday on November 18 after HSBC downgraded the stock to hold citing limited upside from current levels.

The stock fell more than 20 percent in the last 15 days. It was quoting at Rs 247.70, down Rs 10.30, or 3.99 percent on the at 1130 hours IST.

The brokerage said flood losses, Hurricane claims and crop losses resulted in deterioration of loss ratio.

Gross written premium increased by 14 percent over Q2FY19, with strong growth in fire, crop, marine, but investment income fell 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,800 crore and shareholders' funds fell 9 percent from Q1FY20 while the solvency ratio fell too, it added.

However, HSBC raised price target for the stock to Rs 285 (from Rs 265 per share), implying 10.5 percent potential upside from current levels.