App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

General Insurance Corporation share price falls 4% on HSBC downgrade

The brokerage said flood losses, Hurricane claims and crop losses resulted in deterioration of loss ratio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India fell 4 percent intraday on November 18 after HSBC downgraded the stock to hold citing limited upside from current levels.

The stock fell more than 20 percent in the last 15 days. It was quoting at Rs 247.70, down Rs 10.30, or 3.99 percent on the at 1130 hours IST.

The brokerage said flood losses, Hurricane claims and crop losses resulted in deterioration of loss ratio.

Close

Gross written premium increased by 14 percent over Q2FY19, with strong growth in fire, crop, marine, but investment income fell 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,800 crore and shareholders' funds fell 9 percent from Q1FY20 while the solvency ratio fell too, it added.

related news

However, HSBC raised price target for the stock to Rs 285 (from Rs 265 per share), implying 10.5 percent potential upside from current levels.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #General Insurance Corporation of India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home