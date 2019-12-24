GE T&D India share price climbs 5% on manufacturing facility sale

Shares of GE T&D India rallied 4.7 percent intraday on December 24 after the company sold its Naini manufacturing facility.

The company on December 23 said it had executed an agreement to sell its undertaking at Naini, Allahabad to Shirdi Sai Electricals consisting of its rights in the leased land, identified movable and immovable properties.

"This will result in optimising the utilisation level of the transformer manufacturing factories in the company and consolidation of the company's transformer manufacturing-related operations in India," it added.

GE T&D said workers at the Naini manufacturing facility would be provided with the opportunity of continued employment with the buyer.

The power transformers business at Naini had a turnover of Rs 406.1 crore out of total turnover of Rs 4,218.8 crore of the company during FY19.

The company will receive Rs 25 crore for sale of the undertaking at Naini.