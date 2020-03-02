GDP numbers meet expectations, mild recovery likely in FY21

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers came on expected lines and the economy may continue to show signs of stress in the coming quarters in light of the outbreak of coronavirus, say experts.

Government data released on February 28 showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20 from 5.1 percent in Q2FY20 (revised upwards from 4.5 percent earlier).

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, grew at 4.5 percent in 2019-20 against 4.8 percent in Q2.

"While the headline print came along expected lines, the accompanying revisions belied expectations of mild improvement in sequential momentum as the Q3FY20 data denotes further weakening of growth impulses," said Yes Securities.

The point of some relief, however, was the signs of improvement in private consumption.

"This is in sync with gradual improvement in agriculture output and prioritization of government spending towards the rural sector. In addition, a favourable rabi sowing out turn bodes well for the coming quarters," Yes Securities said.

"We expect growth momentum to start reflecting the impact of policy interventions in the coming quarters. However, the recovery is likely to be gradual amidst the emergence of new global risks, with the spread of Covid-19 to countries beyond China posing a known-unknown risk to supply chains and the global economy," said Yes Securities.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, expects further weakening of the GDP growth in the fourth quarter as fiscal spending of the government may decline.

"Considering fiscal spending was the primary supporter of growth all this while, we expect real GDP to weaken further in the last quarter of the year and come in at nearly 4.5 percent. Interestingly, the CSO has retained its full-year FY20 growth forecast at 5 percent, indicating the expectation of 4.7 percent growth in Q4FY20, similar to Q3FY20," said Motilal Oswal.

Modest recovery likely in FY21

Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays, believes the economy will continue to improve gradually going forward, the growth revival is likely to be slow.

"The recovery in the services sector remains lacklustre, as credit growth remains tepid and automobile sales are weak, even as freight and passenger traffic improve. In addition, we think the absence of material recovery in domestic demand, subdued investment and a fading of fiscal support will combine to keep growth soft. We continue to expect growth to average 5.3 percent in FY19-20 (RBI’s forecast: 5 percent) and pick-up to 6.5 percent in FY20-21 (RBI: 6 percent)," said Bajoria.

The hope of recovery in FY21 is underpinned by the prospects of a better rabi crop after a surplus monsoon.

Data from brokerages show rabi sowing was a healthy 9.5 percent higher on an annual basis in terms of acreage. The area under the key rabi crops was higher on year due to above-normal monsoon rainfall, which replenished reservoirs.

However, the current global scenario after the outbreak of coronavirus remains an overhang.

"Growth for Q4 is likely to be affected significantly by the global scenario, and continue to flatline or moderate rather than improve, as was expected at the beginning of this year. A moderate growth recovery to nearly 5.5-5.6 percent YoY with downside risks can be expected in FY2021 from nearly 4.9-5 percent YoY in FY2020. The extent of recovery will remain contingent on the extent and length of the coronavirus impact," said ICICI Bank in a note.

How will the market read it?

As the numbers were on the expected lines, the GDP numbers are unlikely to have any impact on the mood of the market as the main focus has shifted to the coronavirus situation.

Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing, is also of the view that the GDP numbers will have minimal impact as the main focus has shifted to the coronavirus situation globally and its impact on growth in the current quarter.

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research Advisory, too, said so to Moneycontrol.

"Softer GDP numbers are unlikely to weigh on the sentiment as the market has discounted it. The biggest worry at the moment is a coronavirus and if India sees cases of it, the market may fall further," said Chokkalingam.

However, once the coronavirus cases will start showing an ebb, as it is expected after the onset of summer, the market may begin to take cues from the country's macroeconomic health.

"Markets may have fallen on the coronavirus scare but it may be worthwhile pondering on the direct relationship between GDP growth and earnings growth to understand whether the markets have run ahead of the earnings trajectory, at least for some time now," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

