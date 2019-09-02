GDP at 6-year low may be a great long-term opportunity for investors

The slowdown is here whether you like it or not! Official figures released on August 30 showed that India's GDP growth hit a 6-year low.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, and confirming fears of a slowdown.

GDP growth was 8 percent in the same quarter of 2018-19.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, and, therefore, a more realistic proxy to measure economic activity, grew 4.9 percent in April-June 2019, compared to 7.7 percent in the same period last year and 5.7 percent in January-March this year.

The global economy is at the brink of a recession. Even the US economy slowed a bit more than initially thought in the second quarter.

Taking stock of the situation, the Modi government has unveiled various measures to arrest falling growth, right from rolling back of higher tax surcharge from foreign investors to mega reforms in the public sector banking space.

The time lag between yield curve inversion and recession blowing out may extend to a couple of years, feel experts.

"India will continue to grow in the long-term, but there is a lot of confusion w.r.t taxation," Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"The rolling back surcharge levied on FPIs was a very good move, but he believes India's growth can be corrected in a year or two as internet revolution is hitting every country including India," Mobius said.

Mobius feels this is a good time to invest in India with a long-term view and India is right at the top of his list.

Much of the slowdown was largely on account of weak household spending and muted corporate investment. But, analysts are not worried. Yes, the GDP number was below expectations but the Street was already factoring a slower growth in June quarter.

Thanks to the measure introduced by the government in the last 10 days could help in revival of the economy and we should see incremental growth in the upcoming quarters, su experts.

The slowdown in growth will lead to more rate cut which could be cumulative of 40-50 bps in the current financial year, and that should boost rate-sensitive sectors, and sentiment, they say.

“GDP growth has come lower than our expectation and forces us to further lower our GDP growth projection for the full financial year FY19-20 to 6.1%. But, we believe, in terms of growth rate number, the current number is the worst number and from now on every quarter we would see incremental better growth,” Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer - Narnolia Financial Advisors, told Moneycontrol.

"Market to a large extent is already discounting a lower GDP growth so it’s a not a new surprise. Contrarian positive response would be from the bond market as it increases the odds of a further rate cut by the RBI," he said.

The GDP number is more of a sentimental factor, and not to forget that it is a lagging indicator and more of a rear-view outlook which has already been factored in by D-Street.

"We believe a subdued GDP growth was factored in by the markets to a certain extent, however, the GDP data for Q1FY20 came in at 5% as compared to 5.8% in Q4FY19. The growth was below expectation and this could further drag the markets down,” Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

More rate cuts in offing:

When everybody is eyeing for a stimulus from the government which might still be tough give fiscal room, experts feel that there is a higher possibility that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might cut rates by another 40-50 bps in the current financial year.

Nomura expects 40 bps cut:

Nomura lowered 2019 GDP growth projection to 5.7 percent on a YoY basis compared to 6.2 percent earlier. The global investment bank said that FY20 GDP growth forecast slashed to 6 percent, compared to 6.5 percent earlier, and expect RBI to deliver a cumulative 40 bps in additional easing.

Deutsche Bank: RBI to cut rate by 25 bps in Oct meeting

Deutsche Bank revised FY20 full-year GDP growth estimate to 6.3 percent from 7 percent. The global investment bank expects the RBI to cut repo rate by 25 bps in Oct policy, compared to the expectation of 15 bps earlier.

HSBC: RBI to cut rates by 50 bps

India GDP growth hits a 6-year low. Lower-than-expected GDP was mainly led by a sharp fall in manufacturing and consumption.

The global investment bank is of the view that the growth is likely to revive in H2FY20, due to low base, and some sequential uptick. It expects the RBI to cut rates by 50 bps over Q4, and Q1FY21, taking repo rate to 4.9 percent.