Gazing into the crystal ball: What is in future for PE/VC investments?

For Private Equity/Venture Capital (PE/VC) investments in India, the three indicators that could set the trend for tomorrow include: How the overall Indian economy has fared so far; the state of the PE/VC sector in 2019 (i.e., pre pandemic) and how it responded in 2020; and lastly, the key long-term themes emerging from the Covid-19 era.

In terms of the Indian economy, gross domestic product (GDP) data for the January–March quarter of 2021 signalled a sliver of good news—a recovery was on its way, before the onset of the second wave. This indicates that the economic fundamentals are probably strong, and the economy will likely steer itself back after we tide through this wave. However, the extended lockdowns enforced by a majority of the states in the April–June quarter could push the strong recovery that looked so imminent into a more distant future.

While a quick rebound may not be impossible for many industries, growth could nonetheless range between 8.8 percent and 10.4 percent during FY2021–22, picking up pace in the second half and into FY2022-23. This is based on the assumption that a larger chunk of the population would have been vaccinated and subsequent waves of Covid-19 will not have a significant impact on the economy.

For PE/VC investments, the year 2020 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year. Per industry reports, the year concluded with PE/VC investments of $47.6 billion, broadly at 2019's level. Almost 37 percent of this constituted PE investments in two subsidiaries of a leading Indian business house, excluding which, 2020 would have been 36 percent lower. Deal volume dropped by 11 percent in 2020 and large deals (>$100 million) fell by almost 40 percent (excluding the above noted transactions). Considering that 2019 was a record year for private equity with investment levels surpassing that of the previous four years, PE/VC investments in 2020, despite expectations of aberration, did well to at almost the same levels as 2019.

Infrastructure and financial services, two sectors which have seen substantial PE activity in the last two years, were the worst affected in 2020. Pharma, specialty chemicals, certain consumer subsector (essential foods/goods, personal health care), and technology (including ed-tech, e-pharma) witnessed heavy interest in 2020. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs), and formulations contributed 80 percent of the total life sciences investments, while most other sectors witnessed a decline in PE/VC investments.

That said, the way of investing changed in 2020, giving way to some positive themes likely to be carried forward in the post-pandemic era, including: A substantial dry powder with PEs and the willingness to make larger bets on Indian assets; increased and robust communication between General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs), greater interest from domestic High Networth Investors and family offices, and greater involvement of GPs in portfolio companies. Further, COVID-19 has accelerated multiple trends, including increased online touchpoints, emergence of direct-to-consumer players, adoption of remote working, and a focus on healthier living.

Another trend that was evident in 2020 was additional rounds of funding from existing investors, providing opportunities to consolidate stakes at a better valuation. This could have been the trigger for SEBI introducing a 25 percent joint cap for Fund of Funds (FoFs) investing through other funds and in portfolio companies directly. Many PEs adopt the strategy of increasing their concentration in a specific investment through follow-on rounds; and this amendment should act as a check. Foreign PEs not investing through Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are not impacted by this amendment and most other AIFs have been following the unwritten rule of investing no more than 10 percent of their investable funds into one company. So, this may not significantly impact PE investments.

PE/VC exits have picked up momentum in 2021 with exits worth $4.2 billion, which is 70 percent of the total value recorded last year, with a significant number being PE-backed IPOs. This trend (in line with the global trend) is expected to continue, with 50 percent IPOs that have filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHPs), with SEBI, being PE-backed.

While we are witnessing a steady build up in PE/VC investment and exit activity from Q42020, new variants of the virus and the slow vaccine rollout leading to mini lockdowns could slow the recovery process. However, with the learning from the COVID-19 crisis, including the spurt to certain sectors from new ways of living and working, and contact services getting back steadily, 2021 brings promises for PE/VC, perhaps even challenging the unprecedented highs of 2019.

(Andy Khanna – Partner, and Sheetal Nagle – Director, Financial Advisory, Deloitte India.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.