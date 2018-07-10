Gayatri Projects stock jumps 5% on bagging Purvanchal Expressway road project

Gayatri Projects share price rallied more than 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after receiving Purvanchal Expressway road project.

The company informed exchanges that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of Purvanchal Expressway Project's package-I and package-II.

The Purvanchal Expressway Project's package-I is valued at Rs 1,483 crore and package-II at Rs 1,276 crore.

At 15:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 180.40, up Rs 8.70, or 5.07 percent on the BSE.