Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:31 PM IST

Gayatri Projects stock jumps 5% on bagging Purvanchal Expressway road project

The Purvanchal Expressway Project's package-I is valued at Rs 1,483 crore and package-II at Rs 1,276 crore.

Gayatri Projects share price rallied more than 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after receiving Purvanchal Expressway road project.

The company informed exchanges that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of Purvanchal Expressway Project's package-I and package-II.

The Purvanchal Expressway Project's package-I is valued at Rs 1,483 crore and package-II at Rs 1,276 crore.

At 15:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 180.40, up Rs 8.70, or 5.07 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:30 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Gayatri Projects

