Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gayatri Projects rises nearly 7% on orders win worth Rs 549cr

The contracts are to be executed under the EPC model, and benefits from the synergies of being an extension of an existing project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Gayatri Projects rose nearly 7 percent intraday Monday as company bagged orders worth Rs 549 crore.

The company has been awarded with the add-on works to our existing works of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The contracts are to be executed under the EPC model, and benefits from the synergies of being an extension of an existing project.

Irrigation contracts have been a strong-suit of Gayatri's from its very inception, and we are proud to do our part in building such critical infrastructure for India's inclusive growth, company said in release.

These two additions lead to a consolidated increase of Rs 548.98 crore, nearly 55 percent of the existing value, it added.

At 13:31 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 172.40, up Rs 6.20, or 3.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

