Gayatri Projects rises 2% on orders win of Rs 2,759cr

The company has bagged a new orders of Rs 1483 crore (Package-I) and Rs 1276 crore (Package-II) for development of Purvanchal expressway project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority on EPC basis.
Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company won an order worth Rs 2,759 crore.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.55 and 52-week low Rs 149.05 on 02 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 20.4 percent below its 52-week high and 26.87 percent above its 52-week low.
At 09:56 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 189.10, up Rs 2, or 1.07 percent.Posted by Rakesh Patil