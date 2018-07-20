Gayatri Projects rises 2% on orders win of Rs 2,759cr

Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company won an order worth Rs 2,759 crore.

The company has bagged a new orders of Rs 1483 crore (Package-I) and Rs 1276 crore (Package-II) for development of Purvanchal expressway project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority on EPC basis.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.55 and 52-week low Rs 149.05 on 02 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.4 percent below its 52-week high and 26.87 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:56 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 189.10, up Rs 2, or 1.07 percent.

