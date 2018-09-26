Gayatri Projects rises 2% as company bags 3 road projects of Rs 405 crore

Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2 percent intraday Wednesday after company bagged 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore.

The company has been declared as L-l bidder for 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore, awarded by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation and funded by prestigious Asian Development Bank.

These highway works are to be executed via the EPC model. They are also in close proximity to an ongoing highway project at Gaya.

At 12:10 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 185.35, up Rs 0.65, or 0.35 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil