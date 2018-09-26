App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gayatri Projects rises 2% as company bags 3 road projects of Rs 405 crore

The company has been declared as L-l bidder for 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore, awarded by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation and funded by prestigious Asian Development Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2 percent intraday Wednesday after company bagged 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore.



These highway works are to be executed via the EPC model. They are also in close proximity to an ongoing highway project at Gaya.

At 12:10 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 185.35, up Rs 0.65, or 0.35 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 12:17 pm

