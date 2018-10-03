Gayatri Projects rise 3% on order win worth Rs 1,312 crore

Shares of Gayatri Projects added 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company won an order worth Rs 1,312 crore.

The company has bagged a new order of Rs 1,312 crore for construction of access controlled Nagpur - Mumbai super communication expressway on EPC Mode in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.55 and 52-week low Rs 151.50 on 02 January, 2018 and 28 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.24 percent below its 52-week high and 26.63 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:58 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 191.85, up Rs 0.90, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil