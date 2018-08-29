Gautam Shah sees Sensex at 40,000 soon, Nifty near 12,700 in 6-8 months; prefers Pharma, IT

Considering the recent rally, most experts believe the market is in an overbought zone. But, Gautam Shah, Associate Director & Technical Analyst, JM Financial believes there is lot more room for gains. He sees the Sensex at 40,000 soon.

"Investors should be prepared for 12,700 which is the new working target for the Nifty and can be seen in around next 6 months," Shah told CNBC-TV18.

Most global markets which did not participate given the US-China trade war concerns are now joining the run, he feels. In fact in India, politics is at much better shape now, which should help Nifty hit its target of 12,000 after 11,800, Shah said.

"The market sentiment got better now and is still not over the top. In fact, India became the poster boy in global markets and wherein India can not be ignored," Shah said.

The Nifty 50 hit fresh record high of 11,760 on August 28 after rising nearly 10 percent in last two months from around 10,700 levels. The rally was driven by select names in banks and index heavyweights.

"It (market) enjoys lot more leadership, rally has been broadbased and midcaps & smallcaps are also participating," he said.

He expects resistance for the Nifty at 11,800 and consolidation between 11,500-11,800 levels.

Midcap index

The Nifty Midcap index also participated in the rally over the last two months, rising more than 8 percent from around 18,200 levels to 19,800.

Given the Midcap index has already recovered over 10 percent from 2018 lows, Shah said a possible bottom has already formed. He expects the index to add another 600-odd points in couple of months to near 20,400 with more sectors participating before heading for consolidation.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank, according to Shah, is at a much stronger level. "Three weeks ago it was actually underperforming but currently it has been laying foundation at around 28,400 levels and then will be running for a medium term target of 30,000, which could be doable in the next couple of months."

Sectors that could lead Nifty

Autos have taken a backseat after leading the 2017 rally. IT sector and the index heavyweights are the new leaders according to Shah.

Pharma also has a phenomenal set up. After a three and half year downtrend, the index lost 40 percent in value and now it has formed base around 10,000 levels, he said. With leaders in the pharma pack already rallying the Pharma index could hit 12,000 in next six months, he said.

Pharma, IT and Banks are, therefore, his top picks in the current rally.

Metals

Metals also has been in a recovery mode but in this space, it is more of a stock specific play, he said.

PSU Banks

The setup of private banks is much cleaner than PSBs in terms of charts. PSU banks could see a relief rally of 5-10 percent but this can be looked at as a trading play from time to time.