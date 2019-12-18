Gautam Shah expects Nifty to touch 12,300-12,350, prefers 4 sectors

Nifty50, after crossing its earlier record high, is ready to move towards 12,300-12,350 levels, said Gautam Shah, founder and chief strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He further said as the global equity is in a sweet spot, index with strong support at 11,700-11,800 levels is headed much higher from hereon.

The Nifty50 after previous record high of 12,158.80 on November 29 saw consolidation and corrected upto 11,832 levels, but since then it rallied 333 points in five consecutive sessions and hit an all-time high of 12,182.75 on December 16.

The index rallied more than 13 percent since the government cut corporate tax rate and brought the India to levels of developed nations to attract more foreign companies to start manufacturing in India.

The broader markets also joined the party as the Nifty Midcap index gained more than 9 percent.

The index is also going to broaden out beyond 17,200 levels in coming days, according to Shah.

He advised to stay with winners with top pick being banks wherein new leaders started emerging. He expects Nifty Bank to hit 32,500 levels in near term and 34,500 in medium term.

Nifty Bank was one of biggest gainers in last three months, rising 20 percent followed by Auto, Energy, Metal etc which gained 10-20 percent during the same period.

After banks, he expects auto, oil & gas and metals to give super normal returns in coming weeks.

"Considering current valuations, the market knows lot more than we know collectively and if we see the rally since September, it shows that the market wants to react to good news than bad news. Hence the economic situation which we are seeing will change in coming weeks," he said.

Gautam Shah said he would continue to be very bullish on oil & gas. Reliance Industries, which forms large part of the index, expects to see more gains going ahead, he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.