 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Going ahead would not have been morally correct: Gautam Adani after Board cancels FPO

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Adani stated the company will return money to its investors after Adani Board cancelled the FPO amid ongoing controversy after American short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani addressed investors on February 2 and spoke about the cancellation of the company's follow-on public offering (FPO).

Adani stated that considering volatility of the market seen on February 1, the Board "strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO".

"For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary. Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO," he added.

The chairman said the company will return money to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.