Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GATI nosedives on CARE Ratings' downgrades

GATI's management has asked CARE Ratings to review the new ratings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of transportation logistics company GATI plunged about 10 percent after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's facilities and medium fixed-term deposits.

Shares of the company hit an intraday low of Rs 70.15, down nearly 13 percent from the previous close.

The rating agency downgraded GATI's long-term bank facilities to ‘BBB’ (outlook: stable) from ‘A-’(outlook: stable).

The agency also cut the rating on the stock's short-term facilities to A3+ from A2+.

GATI's management has asked CARE Ratings to review the new ratings.

"We also wish to inform you that the management of the company has already made a representation to the rating agency for their review and to reaffirm the ratings to their existing levels," GATI said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gati #markets

