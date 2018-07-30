Gati gains nearly 18% on buzz of TVS Logistics acquiring majority stake in co for Rs 1500cr

Share price of Gati added nearly 18 percent in the early trade on Monday on the possible stake sold to the TVS Logistics.

India’s largest logistic services provider, TVS Logistics is in talks with Gati to buy a controlling stake for about Rs 1,500 crore, reported The Economic Times.

TVS, in which Canada’s CDPQ owns a significant minority stake, is negotiating to buy the entire promoter holding of around 23%, it added.

A meeting of the board of directors of Gati will be held on August 13, 2018, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and other corporate matters.

At 09:20 hrs Gati was quoting at Rs 110.85, up Rs 13.15, or 13.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 154.45 and 52-week low Rs 73.20 on 17 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.33 percent below its 52-week high and 51.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil