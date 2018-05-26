App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 26, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gateway Distriparks to buy Blackstone's stake in freight co for Rs 810 cr

Post the transaction, Gateway Distriparks' shareholding in Gateway Rail Freight will be 99.80 percent, Gateway Distriparks said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Financial market trades are a risky business and it takes a special type of genius to succeed in this sector. Over the years, the world has seen some exceptional trades. Read on to know the best seven.
Financial market trades are a risky business and it takes a special type of genius to succeed in this sector. Over the years, the world has seen some exceptional trades. Read on to know the best seven.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Container logistics firm Gateway Distriparks will acquire global private equity major Blackstone's entire shareholding in its freight company Gateway Rail Freight for Rs 810 crore.

"The board of directors...approved the acquisition of entire shareholding held by Blackstone in compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity shares in Gateway Rail Freight for a total consideration of Rs 810 crore," Gateway Distriparks said in a BSE filing.

Post the transaction, Gateway Distriparks' shareholding in Gateway Rail Freight will be 99.80 percent, it added.

The company said that the acquisition is to be completed within 90 days, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.

Gateway Rail provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked Inland Container Depots (ICD) at Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Sanand.

It also runs a domestic terminal at Mumbai. The company operates a fleet of 23 trains and more than 265 owned road trailers at its terminals.

Shares of Gateway Distriparks were trading 19.75 percent higher at Rs 198.90 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.