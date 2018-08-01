App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gateway Distriparks rises 8% as profit doubles in June quarter

Revenue increased 4.4 percent at Rs 103.1 crore versus Rs 98.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Gateway Distriparks rose 8 percent intraday Wednesday as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 consolidated net profit was up 131 percent at Rs 30.8 crore against Rs 13.3 crore in same quarter last year.

Revenue increased 4.4 percent at Rs 103.1 crore versus Rs 98.7 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 12 percent at Rs 22 crore and margin at 21.3 percent.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Gateway Distriparks said “We have had growth in volume and capacity utilisation levels across the group while facing increased competition. The CFS business crossed 110,000 TEUs in the quarter, adapting well to the Direct Port Delivery (DPD) scenario."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 275.95 and 52-week low Rs 160 on 31 July, 2017 and 16 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.78 percent below its 52-week high and 9.03 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:12 hrs Gateway Distriparks was quoting at Rs 175.50, up Rs 7, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

