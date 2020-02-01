App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:02 AM IST

Gas stocks in focus ahead of Union Budget; Mahanagar Gas; Gujarat

Inclusion of natural gas under Goods and Services Tax would be positive, said brokerages.

Gas stocks rallied 1-3 percent in early trade on February 1 amid hopes that government will include natural gas under Goods and Services Tax in the Union Budget 2020.

Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 1,197.15, up Rs 23.55, or 2.01 percent, and Gujarat Gas was trading at Rs 296.15, up Rs 7.70, or 2.67 percent on the BSE at the time of writing this copy.

Indraprastha Gas rose 1.28 percent to Rs 514, Adani Gas was up 2.34 percent at Rs 170.40 and GAIL India was quoting at Rs 123, up Rs 2.55, or 2.12 percent.

Choice Broking, in a budget preview report, said if there is any reduction in cess on domestically produced crude oil is positive for upstream oil companies, any reduction in excise duty on crude is positive for the oil & gas sector and if there is inclusion of natural gas in GST then it would be positive for gas companies.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:02 am

#Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks

