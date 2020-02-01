Gas stocks in focus ahead of Union Budget; Mahanagar Gas; Gujarat

Gas stocks rallied 1-3 percent in early trade on February 1 amid hopes that government will include natural gas under Goods and Services Tax in the Union Budget 2020.

Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 1,197.15, up Rs 23.55, or 2.01 percent, and Gujarat Gas was trading at Rs 296.15, up Rs 7.70, or 2.67 percent on the BSE at the time of writing this copy.

Indraprastha Gas rose 1.28 percent to Rs 514, Adani Gas was up 2.34 percent at Rs 170.40 and GAIL India was quoting at Rs 123, up Rs 2.55, or 2.12 percent.