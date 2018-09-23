Garden Reach Shipbuilders IPO to open on September 24: 10 key things to know

State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers will open its initial public offering for subscription on September 24 with a price band of Rs 115-118 per share.

This would be third IPO from government in current financial year 2018-19 after IRCON International and RITES.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Yes Securities India are book running lead managers, and Alankit Assignments is registrar to the issue. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing the issue:

Company Profile

Garden Reach is a shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the MoD and primarily adhere to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

In addition, it is engaged in engineering and engine production activities. Shipbuilding division contributed a significant revenue from operations - 94.14 percent, 90.13 percent, 92.19 percent and 94.76 percent to gross revenue from operations in Fiscals 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Presently, the company has three separate facilities for shipbuilding, all of which are located in close vicinity of each other at Kolkata.

Issue Details

The public issue consists offer for sale of 2,92,10,760 equity shares by Government of India.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 5,72,760 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. The offer will constitute 25.50 percent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital.

Retail investors and employees will receive shares at a discount of Rs 5 per share on final offer price.

The issue will close on September 26.

Bids can be made for minimum 120 shares and in multiples of 120 shares thereafter.

Fund Raising

Garden Reach aims to raise Rs 335.92 crore at lower end of price band and Rs 344.69 crore at higher end of price band.

Objects of the Issue

The objects of this offer are to carry out the disinvestment of 2,92,10,760 equity shares by the selling shareholder; and to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Company will not receive any proceeds from this offer and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Competitive Strengths

> Modern manufacturing platform and integrated shipbuilding facilities to deliver quality products.

> Company provides end-to-end solutions to customers, ranging from product conceptualisation, design, system integration and project management increases our capability to meet customer demands.

> Company has long-standing relationships with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

> Strong Order Book: Its aggregate order book as of July 2018 was Rs 20,313.61 crore, comprising gross order value in the shipbuilding segment, engineering segment and the engine segment of Rs 20,029.42 crore, Rs 85.17 crore and Rs 199.02 crore, respectively.

> Company has an advantage over global shipyards in securing contracts to build vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard because it qualifies for the Make in India initiative under the DPP.

> Business Diversification: Shipbuilding is key product offering. In addition to core manufacturing activities for shipbuilding, it offers diversified products and services to customers including portable bridges, deck machinery items, pumps and engines.

> Company has experienced workforce.

Strategies

> Company intends to continue to further strengthen strong relationships with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard in order to generate revenue from their acquisition plan.

> Company intends to ramp up focus on repair and refitting of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels.

> Company intends to advance and improve technological capabilities and facilities.

> Company plans to invest a greater amount of capital as a percentage of revenue with respect to research and development in order to augment efforts in the development and design of warships along with the development of engineering products.

> Company plans on adjusting processes in order to meet the requirements of shifting market environments.

> Company intends to explore the global market for products.

Financials

Management

Vipin Kumar Saxena is the Chairman & Managing Director of company. Prior to joining company, he has put in over 31 years of commissioned service in the Indian Navy since March 05, 1985 after completing Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical).

Shareholding and Dividend Policy

Promoter is the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Defence. Promoter, along with its nominees, currently holds 100 percent of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company. After this offer, promoter will hold 74.50 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity capital.

The dividend and dividend tax paid by company during the last five fiscals as per restated financial statements are given below:

Risks and Concerns

Here are some risks and concerns highlighted by several brokerage houses:

> The company may incur losses under its fixed price contracts because of cost overruns, delays in delivery and or any failures to meet contract specifications.

> Company's primarily order book caters to Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard (93.69 percent of total revenue) & thus higher dependence on few major customers poses risk of overdependence.

> The GoI has significant influence over its actions, which may restrict its ability to manage its business. Any change in GoI policy could have a material adverse effect on its financial condition and results of operations.

> Company faces competition from existing competitors both in India & abroad.

> Company's inability to keep pace with technological changes or devote resources for new product development could affect company's business operations.

> The company's business, in terms of both revenue and expenses, is cyclical in nature.

> In the event of a price rise of raw materials increase (such as steel, paint, pipes, insulation, cable and other materials, equipment and other components such as pumps, propellers and engines), company may be unable to pass this increase in existing fixed-price contracts, leading to adverse impact on its profitability.

> Company's shipbuilding and other facilities are based out of its premises in shipyards in Kolkata only.

> Dependence on single supplier for its engines division: Any change in significant change in the business plans of MTU or any change in GRSE's relationship with MTU may affect the business prospects of the company.