Gandhar Oil Refinery has received the green light from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its initial public offering (IPO). The issue constitutes both, fresh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS).

The company is yet to disclose the price band and the issue date to exchanges. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 357 crore and OFS of 1.2 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

DRHP is a document prepared by merchant bankers on behalf of companies that intend to float a public issue through the book-building process.

Promoter shareholders (Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh) plan to sell a total of 6.75 million equity shares. Additionally, existing investors such as Green Desert Real Estate Brokers, Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC, Fleet Line Shipping Services LLC, IDFC First Bank Limited, and Amitabh Mishra will offload up to 5.27 million equity shares.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for providing a loan to Texol for financing the repayment or pre-payment of a loan facility obtained from Bank of Baroda, investing in capital expenditure, including the purchase of equipment and conducting civil work, to support the expansion of automotive oil capacity at the Silvassa Plant, expand the petroleum jelly and related cosmetic product division at the Taloja Plant, and increase the capacity of white oils by installing blending tanks at the Taloja Plant. The funds will also be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Gandhar is a leading manufacturer specialising in white oils with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. Its product range encompasses a diverse selection of speciality oils and lubricants, including white oils, waxes, jellies, automotive oils, industrial oils, transformer oils, and rubber processing oils. These products are marketed under the brand name Divyol.

The company caters to c0mpanies like Procter & Gamble (P&G), Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Dabur, Encube, Patanjali Ayurved, Bajaj Consumer Care, Emami, and Amrutanjan Healthcare.

