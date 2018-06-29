App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gallantt Ispat surges 5% stock split approval

The rationale behind the split is to improve the liquidity of equity shares with higher floating stocks and to make the equity shares more affordable to the investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gallantt Ispat surged 5.5 percent intraday Friday as company approved sub-division of stock price.

The comapny board at its meeting held on June 29 considered and approved the proposal of sub-division (split) of equity shares of the company from the existing face value of Rs 10 per equity share to face value of Re 1 per equity share.

The rationale behind the split is to improve the liquidity of equity shares with higher floating stocks and to make the equity shares more affordable to the investors.

At 13:24 hrs Gallantt Ispat was quoting at Rs 257.70, up Rs 6.65, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 387.90 and 52-week low Rs 173.55 on 19 January, 2018 and 04 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.57 percent below its 52-week high and 48.49 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.