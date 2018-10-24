App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gallantt Ispat gains 5% on strong September quarter numbers

Revenue increased 175 percent at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 95.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Gallantt Ispat added 5 percent intraday Wednesday after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2FY19 net profit jumped 231 percent at Rs 31.2 crore against Rs 9.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased 175 percent at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 95.5 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up at Rs 49.7 crore against Rs 13.8 crore, while margin was up at 18.9 percent versus 14.4 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 50.65 and 52-week low Rs 17.36 on 30 August, 2018 and 04 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.86 percent below its 52-week high and 92.97 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:02 hrs Gallantt Ispat was quoting at Rs 33.50, up Rs 0.90, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:12 pm
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

