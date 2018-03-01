Gains in auto, banks helps Sensex end 300 pts higher, Nifty eyes 10,600

Favourable global cues, surge in domestic sectors such as auto, financials and metals, ensured that the market continued its momentum in the March series, which began on Friday. The Street had witnessed a bounce-back on that day.

Benchmark indices began the week on a strong note, with the Sensex opening around 100 points higher. But a further surge among metals, auto and financial names, along with midcaps, helped indices extend their gains and steady at high points of the day. Both of them ended around 1 percent higher.

Meanwhile, on the losing side, IT names have seen some selling pressure after the rupee bounced back. Weakness persisted in pharma names such as Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma. Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have emerged as the top gainers in trade today, while Sun Pharma, TCS and Infosys were the top losers.

The Sensex was up 303.60 points or 0.89% at 34445.75, while the Nifty is up 91.60 points or 0.87% at 10582.60. The market breadth is narrow as 1606 shares advanced, against a decline of 1159 shares, while 222 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and UPL gained the most on both indices, while Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra lost the most.

“The Nifty index and S&P BSE Sensex rose about 0.9% each and held strong above the levels of 10,500 and 34,000 points, respectively. Shares of key automobile and metal companies led gains in benchmark equity indices. On the other hand, shares of information technology (IT) companies lagged post a slight appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and after Nasscom stated that it expects India’s IT sector exports to grow by 7-9% in FY2019, slightly higher than the expected growth of 7.8% in this year,” Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Among stocks, several big names were in focus based on corporate developments.

First up, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories erased gains after slipping over4 percent intraday after the USFDA maintained OAI status for the company's Srikakulam plant.

Sterlite Technologies added more than 10 percent intraday before ending 6 percent higher on the back of order win worth Rs 3,500 crore.

Welspun Enterprises ended 4 percent higher after it emerged as lowest bidder for a project in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Reliance Infrastructure closed over 2 percent higher after it won arbitration award worth Rs 292 crore against Goa government

Sun Pharma ended over 2 percent lower after investors reacted to the observations received for its Halol plant by US FDA.

Simbhaoli Sugars and Oriental Bank of Commerce plunged 10-16 percent after the CBI filed a complaint against the sugar firm for a fraud worth Rs 109 crore towards OBC.

Meanwhile, in the precious metals space, Gold rose by Rs 80 to Rs 31,660 per ten gram at the bullion market today, tracking a firm trend overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also recovered by Rs 225 to Rs 39,700 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said apart from a firm trend overseas as weakness in dollar boosted safe haven demand, persistent buying by local jewellers kept gold prices higher.

Globally, gold rose 0.82 per cent to USD 1,339.10 an ounce and silver by 1.33 per cent to USD 16.72 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 percent purity advanced by Rs 80 each to Rs 31,660 and Rs 31,510 per ten gram, respectively.

Among global markets, Asian markets closed higher, tracking gains seen on Wall Street as U.S. bond yields receded from recent four-year highs. Meanwhile, the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies and investors awaited a testimony from the new Federal Reserve chair.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this story, European stocks were higher as investors prepared for an event-packed week of economic data.

Going forward, experts are treading with caution ahead. “IT and pharma took a break from having rallied over the past few sessions and were weak in trade today, Auto and banks outperformed and held up for the session. Overall we continue to hold a slightly bearish outlook; we believe indices are overvalued at the current juncture and would not advocate entering fresh longs at this juncture," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha said in a statement.