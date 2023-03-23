 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL slumps as analysts say price hike largely factored in

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial Services said GAIL is favourably placed, though the recent stock outperformance prices in most positives, as it downgraded its rating on the stock to 'hold' from 'buy'.

The shares of GAIL India slumped three percent in the early trade on March 23, as analysts said most positives arising out of a tariff hike had been factored in the stock price.

On March 22, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board announced new tariffs. The new tariff for the Integrated Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL will be Rs 58.61 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu), which is 45 percent higher than the current rate. The change comes into effect on April 1, 2023.

GAIL's scrip has gained 15 percent in the last three months and in the last three years, it has rallied over 100 percent.