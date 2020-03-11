App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL shares tank 10% on Credit Suisse downgrade, price target cut after fall in oil prices

GAIL produces LPG with domestic gas and the cost is fixed, but LPG price is linked to crude.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of GAIL India fell 10 percent on March 9 after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from outperform citing sharp fall in oil prices.

The stock closed at Rs 90.40, down Rs 9.95, or 9.92 percent amid high volumes on the BSE, after hitting an intraday 52-week low of Rs 90.

The research firm also cut its price target on the stock by 48.5 percent to Rs 88 from Rs 171 after lowering FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 25 percent and 29 percent respectively.

The state-owned gas distribution company has a 5.8 mt US LNG contract which is Henry Hub-linked, but sales are linked to crude price.

The breakeven is approximately $50 a barrel, but now with the sharp fall in oil prices, it is loss-making at spot price.

Hence, the decline in crude oil prices by approximately $15 a barrel could impact LPG prices by $150-200 per tonne, said Credit Suisse which lowered its multiple for transmission segment due to slow pick-up in gas usage.

Oil prices fell below $30 a barrel on Monday, correcting more than 30 percent in a single day for the first time since Gulf war 1991, as Saudi Arabia raised price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices after OPEC and allies failed to agree on production cuts. It was trading at $36 a barrel at the time of publishing this copy, down from $65 a barrel a level seen before the coronavirus outbreak.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:27 pm

