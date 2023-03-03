GAIL shares inch higher, Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside potential

Shares of GAIL India moved higher on March 3 as investors cheered global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley's positive views for the company.

The firm gave an 'outperform' rating to GAIL India with a target price of Rs 124, which indicates a potential upside of approximately 20 percent from the previous day's closing price.

At 11.15am, shares of GAIL India were trading at Rs 105.85 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.72 percent from the previous close.

Morgan Stanley's optimistic stance stems from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's proposal to increase tariffs for unified pipeline by 41 percent. If approved, the price hike is expected to result in a 25 percent increase in transmission revenue.

Moneycontrol News