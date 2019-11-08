App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL Q2 profit falls 22.4% QoQ to Rs 1,167.6cr

Revenue from natural gas marketing business fell 10 percent QoQ to Rs 16,857.98 crore and EBIT dropped 72 percent to Rs 241.72 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Natural gas distribution company GAIL India has reported a 22.4 percent sequential decline in Q2 consolidated profit on lower revenue and weak operating income.

Profit dipped to Rs 1,167.6 crore from Rs 1,504 crore in the June quarter. Lower tax cost and higher other income helped the company limit the profit decline.

Consolidated revenue fell 1.3 percent QoQ to Rs 18,235 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from natural gas marketing business fell 10 percent QoQ to Rs 16,857.98 crore and EBIT dropped 72 percent to Rs 241.72 crore.

The state-owned company's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 29.8 percent to Rs 1,654.3 crore and margin contracted 370 bps to 9.1 percent compared to the preceding quarter.

GAIL reported a Q2 tax expenses of Rs 539 crore, significantly down from Rs 804 crore in the preceding quarter. Other income grew 58 percent sequentially to Rs 235.3 crore.

The stock was quoting at Rs 126.35, down Rs 5.80, or 4.39 percent on the BSE at 1448 hours IST.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:41 pm

