GAIL gain 2% as CLSA remains bullish on better H2 FY20; expects 25% upside

Shares of state-owned gas distribution company GAIL gained 1.55 percent intraday on September 18 after CLSA retained bullish stance on better earnings performance in second half of FY20.

The brokerage has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 165, implying 25 percent potential upside from current levels.

Gas-trading hub should pave the way for natural gas inclusion in GST and GAIL is the key beneficiary of gas-trading hub and unified gas transmission tariff, CLSA said, adding hence the second half current financial year should be better than first half.

Stock trades at 7.1x despite much less equity supply risks, it feels.

In February this year, India's largest LNG supplier Qatar had urged the central government to include natural gas in GST to help create demand for the environment friendly fuel and raise its share in the country's energy basket.

In October last year, Russian oil firm Rosneft, the biggest foreign investor in India's energy sector, had also criticised the country's taxation policy, saying it was a major hurdle in its expansion plans.

While the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which unified over a dozen central and state levies, came into effect from 1 July 2017, five petro goods — crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — were kept out of it. This means the tax, a user of natural gas pays on inputs cannot be offset by taxes paid at consumption end.

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Chairman B C Tripathi, speaking at the same session at Petrotech in February, had too favoured to bring natural gas under the ambit of GST, saying it is a low hanging fruit.

(With inputs from PTI)

The stock was quoting at Rs 132.60, up Rs 0.70, or 0.53 percent on the BSE at 1016 hours IST.