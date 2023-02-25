 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: This market expert feels second half of FY24 would be good for consumption stocks

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

"India is doing well and would continue to do well. Despite a possible decline in growth rate, we would still be the fastest growing economy of the world. Capex will be the Key. Therefore, we like capital goods, banks, and domestic manufacturing," Santosh Pandey, President and Head of Nuvama Professional Clients Group told Moneycontrol in an interview.

With 15 years of experience in diverse fields, Santosh believes consumption stocks can take a pause due to lower growth and expensive valuations.

"Post monsoons things would change again for consumption. And till that time there would be either a time correction or price correction. For long term, we are bullish, and I think the second half would be very good," he said. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect more room for margin expansion in IT services sector?