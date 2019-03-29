App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FY19 Market Review: Sensex surges the most since FY10, Nifty Bank posts biggest gains ever

In three consecutive financial years April 2016-March 2019, the BSE Sensex as well as Nifty50 shot up more than 50 percent each.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Bulls retained their charge on Dalal Street for third consecutive financial year with the Nifty 50 rallying 15 percent and BSE Sensex over 17 percent in FY19.

It was a volatile year due to high valuations in midcaps and smallcaps, the US-China trade tensions, a liquidity crisis in NBFCs, corporate governance issues in big companies and Indo-Pak border tensions.

But along with expected strong FII inflow, easing liquidity concerns, lack of asset quality concerns, PSU banks recapitalisation, a hope of ruling party coming to power again, stable macros and likely strong earnings revival in FY20 lifted market sentiment.

In FY19, the BSE Sensex & Nifty 50 posted biggest ever gains in absolute terms since FY10.

related news

Nifty 50 rallied 1,510 points and Sensex 5,704 points in FY19, the second highest ever in a fiscal while Nifty Bank posted biggest ever gains in absolute terms during the year, rising 6,163 points.

Investors became wealthier during 2018-19 as BSE market capitalisation increased by Rs 8.83 lakh crore driven by a rally in midcaps & smallcaps against Rs 20.70 lakh crore market cap in FY18.

Technically, the Nifty defended the psychological 10,000 levels several times due to strong DIIs flow (which did recede in the last quarter of FY19) and FII inflows of over Rs 8,000 crore during the year.

The FII flow, which exceeded Rs 48,000 crore in just February-March, is expected to continue and if NDA comes to power again, then both factors (along with expected strong earnings) will take the market to new highs in FY20, experts said.

"Market is more liquidity driven and global liquidity or loose monetary policy continues Indian equities will be a major beneficiary," AK Prabhakar, Head -Research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said FY20 should be more stock-specific and the overall market should be positive after elections.

"Though in the near term election uncertainty along with global slowdown fear are key drivers, as we progress to the second half of FY20 Indian corporate earnings would be guiding the trajectory of the market," Shailendra Kumar, Director at Narnolia Financial Advisors said.

In three consecutive financial years i.e. from April 2016 to March 2019, the BSE Sensex as well as Nifty 50 shot up over 50 percent each.

However, the broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap Index falling 2.7 percent and BSE Smallcap declining 11.6 percent in FY19.

Image629032019

Among stocks, Bajaj Finance gained the most (up 71 percent), followed by Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Labs, Infosys and UPL which gained 31-54 percent in FY19.

Biggest losers among Nifty 50 stocks were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment and Grasim which fell 18-47 percent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank and IT gained the most, rising 25 percent each. The rupee appreciation and strong US & BFSI growth boosted IT stocks while easing asset quality concerns, while a likely strong loan growth and recapitalisation of PSU banks lifted the banking sector.

Nifty FMCG and Pharma followed with gains of 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively, whereas Nifty Media (down 24 percent), Auto (23 percent), Metal (13 percent) and Realty (8.4 percent) were prominent losers.

AK Prabhakar said there is a slowdown in auto numbers and currently, he is avoiding even FMCG stocks.

Shailendra Kumar also said volumes for automobiles, FMCG and white goods are showing a sharp decline in growth. "Also, stocks from these sectors are trading at higher valuations so derating is a possibility."

On the positive side, "as the investment side of the economy appears to be improving, capacity utilisation of Indian corporate has moved up from 67 percent to 74 percent and we are also witnessing a better uptick in bank credit, better opportunities lie in corporate facing banks, cement, capital goods, and infra related stock," he added.

Prabhakar also likes private banks, power and hotel stocks. However, in the fundamental sense, the key risk going forward is the slowdown in consumption space, Shailendra said.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Happy to Play the Sheet Anchor Role for Team: Uthappa

Congress Workers Raise Pro-BJP Slogans, Refuse to Support Gowda's Gran ...

Fiscal Deficit Crosses 134% of Budget Estimate at Feb-end

Congress Manifesto Will Have ‘Strategic Plan’ for Creation of Jobs ...

Nirav Modi Threatened to Kill a Witness, Tried to Bribe Another: UK Pr ...

Cross-FIR Filed Against Gurugram Muslim Family Attacked by Mob

Deve Gowda Breathes Easy as Congress Rebel Candidate Pulls Out of Cont ...

ED Chief vs Special Director Over Transfer of Officer Sent to London F ...

'They're Not Just Against Me But Also the Centre': KCR's Daughter Face ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Has the BJP miscalculated its seat selection in Tamil Nadu?

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Investors' wealth zooms Rs 8.83 lakh crore in FY19

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing is election rhetoric at best; ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.