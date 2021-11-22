MARKET NEWS

Futures Trade | Sign of underperformance: Sell MGL

Bearish trend and a pattern of lower high with Marubozu candle

Moneycontrol Contributor
November 22, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
Representational image

Prashant Shah

Tech picks_MGL

MGL has been in a downtrend recently, evident from the series of lower highs and lower lows in the daily candlestick chart. In the intra-day Point & Figure chart, a bearish T20 pattern is about to be completed, indicating a sharp fall, a shallow pullback and continuation of the prior slide. Go short in MGL futures below 959, with a stop loss at 975 for targets of 937 and 901.

Moneycontrol Contributor
first published: Nov 22, 2021 07:22 am

