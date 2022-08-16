English
    Futures Trade | SBI Life shows a breakout pullback pattern

    August 16, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
    SBI Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 1294.40 | The share added 11 percent last week. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd’s value of new business (VNB), a key metric of profitability, more than doubled to Rs 880 crore for the June quarter and beat market estimates. India’s largest private sector life insurer reported a net profit of Rs 262.85 crore, an increase of 18 percent for the quarter. Analysts had expected a VNB growth of 90-100 percent for the quarter. Kotak Institutional Equities puts VNB growth at 91 percent year-on-year for the June quarter to Rs 650 crore. Analysts at Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd had expected it to double to Rs 732.5 crore and Rs 726.6 crore, respectively. SBI Life’s growth came from retail sales of margin-friendly non-participatory products. The share of such products rose to 47 percent in the overall product mix from 30 percent a year ago. Share of market-linked products dropped sharply, an outcome of adverse market conditions. The life insurer took greater advantage of its parent, State Bank of India’s, branch network. The bancassurance channel contributed the most to business growth.

