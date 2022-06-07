Futures Trade | Rain Industries breaks out of a well-defined falling trendline











MACD moves into a buy mode and price crosses above a falling trendline in Rain Industries

Power Finance Corporation net rises 10 percent on year to Rs 4,296 crore. The state owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported a 10 percent year on year increase of in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,296 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The consolidated revenue for the company witnessed a modest improvement of 4 percent on year to Rs 18,853 crore. Lower finance costs and lower impairment on financial instruments, more than compensated for the higher loss on transaction exchange. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each in addition to a dividend of Rs 10.75 already paid during FY2021-22.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers